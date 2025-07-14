Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grand Opening of the First Warrior Athlete Readiness and Resilience Kitchen at MCAS Cherry Point

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Video by Cpl. Casey Ornelas 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 2, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and members of Marine Corps Family Services gather for the grand opening of MWHS-2's renovated kitchen at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 2, 2025. MCAS Cherry Point funded the opening of the Warrior Athlete Readiness and Resilience Kitchen to promote healthy lifestyle choices with the sampling of recipes from the WARR recipe cookbook, and to enhance Marines' quality of life in the barracks with the addition of a new hooded oven, refrigerator, air fryer, microwave, and cooking utensils. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Casey Ornelas)

    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

