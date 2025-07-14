Grand Opening of the First Warrior Athlete Readiness and Resilience Kitchen at MCAS Cherry Point

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 2, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and members of Marine Corps Family Services gather for the grand opening of MWHS-2's renovated kitchen at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 2, 2025. MCAS Cherry Point funded the opening of the Warrior Athlete Readiness and Resilience Kitchen to promote healthy lifestyle choices with the sampling of recipes from the WARR recipe cookbook, and to enhance Marines' quality of life in the barracks with the addition of a new hooded oven, refrigerator, air fryer, microwave, and cooking utensils. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Casey Ornelas)