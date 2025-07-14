Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service members attack Kaua’i County’s network, data

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)

    More than 50 joint service members from across 18 units gathered in Hawaii for the Cyber Kaua’i Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) support activity, conducting a full-scope vulnerability assessment with penetration testing to help increase the cybersecurity of Kaua’i County’s network and data across 16 agencies.

    The mission saved the community partner more than $660,000 in fair market value costs and, in turn, allowed participants to complete 1,583 training and qualification tasks.

    Date Posted: 07.14.2025
    HAWAII, US

    This work, Service members attack Kaua’i County’s network, data, by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

