Service members attack Kaua’i County’s network, data

More than 50 joint service members from across 18 units gathered in Hawaii for the Cyber Kaua’i Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) support activity, conducting a full-scope vulnerability assessment with penetration testing to help increase the cybersecurity of Kaua’i County’s network and data across 16 agencies.
The mission saved the community partner more than $660,000 in fair market value costs and, in turn, allowed participants to complete 1,583 training and qualification tasks.
|05.21.2025
|07.14.2025 16:37
|Video Productions
|970003
|250521-F-IT794-6901
|933350
|DOD_111147822
|00:03:13
|HAWAII, US
|0
|0
