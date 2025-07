2nd MAW Theater Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video features a compilation of U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing in training and operational environments. This video ends with a message regarding reenlistment opportunities available for enlisted Marines during fiscal years 2025 and 2026. 2nd MAW is the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Rowdy Vanskike)