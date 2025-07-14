Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd MAW Theater Video

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rowdy Vanskike  

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    This video features a compilation of U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing in training and operational environments. This video ends with a message regarding reenlistment opportunities available for enlisted Marines during fiscal years 2025 and 2026. 2nd MAW is the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Rowdy Vanskike)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 16:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969982
    VIRIN: 250714-M-YH653-1001
    Filename: DOD_111147628
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    STAP
    FTAP
    CRP
    Commandant's Retention Program
    Commandant's Retention Plan
    FY26

