2nd MAW Theater Video

This video features a compilation of U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing in training and operational environments. This video ends with a message regarding reenlistment opportunities available for enlisted Marines during fiscal years 2025 and 2026. 2nd MAW is the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Rowdy Vanskike)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 16:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969982
|VIRIN:
|250714-M-YH653-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111147628
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
