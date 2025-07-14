BRoll of service members performing medical services and veterinary services during Operation Healthy Tennessee Innovative Readiness Training in Bledsoe County and Rhea County, Tenn., July 14, 2025. Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) is a Department of Defense volunteer training opportunity that provides a joint training platform for service members from the Active, Guard and Reserve components to conduct mission-essential training, while providing services to the communities hosting the missions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Brittni Capozzi and Staff Sgt. Sarah Stalder Lundgren)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 16:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969980
|VIRIN:
|250714-Z-EY297-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111147625
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BRoll Operation Healthy Tennessee Services, by SSgt Brittni Capozzi and SSgt Sarah Stalder Lundgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.