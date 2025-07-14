Air Force Band, Honor Guard rehearse for Basel Tattoo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S Air Force Honor Guard and The U.S Air Force Band rehearsed for the 2025 Basel Tattoo in Basel, Switzerland, July 8, 2025. The tattoo brought together more than 1,000 performers from five continents, using music and military drill performances to foster partnerships and cross-cultural exchanges. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)