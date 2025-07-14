Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Band, Honor Guard rehearse for Basel Tattoo

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    The U.S Air Force Honor Guard and The U.S Air Force Band rehearsed for the 2025 Basel Tattoo in Basel, Switzerland, July 8, 2025. The tattoo brought together more than 1,000 performers from five continents, using music and military drill performances to foster partnerships and cross-cultural exchanges. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 15:21
    Location: US

    Air Force Band
    Air Force Honor Guard
    2025 Basel Tattoo

