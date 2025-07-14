Air Force Band, Honor Guard rehearse for Basel Tattoo

The U.S Air Force Honor Guard and The U.S Air Force Band rehearsed for the 2025 Basel Tattoo in Basel, Switzerland, July 8, 2025. The tattoo brought together more than 1,000 performers from five continents, using music and military drill performances to foster partnerships and cross-cultural exchanges. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 15:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969977
|VIRIN:
|250711-F-UD194-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111147605
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
