    19th Airlift Wing Change of Command Ceremony

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Video by David Amaral, Hugh Leavell, Senior Airman Isabella Ortega and Airman Aidan Stein

    19th Airlift Wing

    The 19th Airlift Wing welcomed its new commander during a change-of-command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 9, 2025. Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, Eighteenth Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony as Col. Denny Davies relinquished command and Col. Bret Echard assumed command of the 19th AW. Family, friends, fellow Black Knights, representatives from across Herk Nation, and community members were in attendance. (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 14:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 969950
    VIRIN: 250709-F-F3208-1001
    Filename: DOD_111147355
    Length: 00:44:36
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US

    Black Knights
    Team Little Rock
    19AW
    Herk Nation

