19th Airlift Wing Change of Command Ceremony

The 19th Airlift Wing welcomed its new commander during a change-of-command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 9, 2025. Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, Eighteenth Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony as Col. Denny Davies relinquished command and Col. Bret Echard assumed command of the 19th AW. Family, friends, fellow Black Knights, representatives from across Herk Nation, and community members were in attendance. (U.S. Air Force video)