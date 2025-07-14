Wisconsin Army National Guard Trains at Fort Bliss

Soldiers with Task Force Black Hat, 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard, put their skills to the test during a Combined-Arms Live-Fire Exercise at Dona Ana Range Complex, New Mexico Jul. 1 2025. The CALFEX provides a platform for Soldiers to synchronize training and prepare for their mission overseas. Observer, Controller/Trainers with Task Force Warhawg, 1st Battalion, 360th Infantry Regiment, 5th Armored Brigade evaluatde the unit's performance during the multi-day large-scale combat scenarios.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 14:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|969945
|VIRIN:
|250701-A-PI656-5389
|Filename:
|DOD_111147305
|Length:
|00:05:12
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
