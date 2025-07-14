Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin Army National Guard Trains at Fort Bliss

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Emily Ake 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Soldiers with Task Force Black Hat, 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard, put their skills to the test during a Combined-Arms Live-Fire Exercise at Dona Ana Range Complex, New Mexico Jul. 1 2025. The CALFEX provides a platform for Soldiers to synchronize training and prepare for their mission overseas. Observer, Controller/Trainers with Task Force Warhawg, 1st Battalion, 360th Infantry Regiment, 5th Armored Brigade evaluatde the unit's performance during the multi-day large-scale combat scenarios.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 14:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 969945
    VIRIN: 250701-A-PI656-5389
    Filename: DOD_111147305
    Length: 00:05:12
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    This work, Wisconsin Army National Guard Trains at Fort Bliss, by 1LT Emily Ake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OCT; First Army; Lethality; Readiness; Fort Bliss; Live Fire

