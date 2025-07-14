Wisconsin Army National Guard Trains at Fort Bliss

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with Task Force Black Hat, 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard, put their skills to the test during a Combined-Arms Live-Fire Exercise at Dona Ana Range Complex, New Mexico Jul. 1 2025. The CALFEX provides a platform for Soldiers to synchronize training and prepare for their mission overseas. Observer, Controller/Trainers with Task Force Warhawg, 1st Battalion, 360th Infantry Regiment, 5th Armored Brigade evaluatde the unit's performance during the multi-day large-scale combat scenarios.