    Northeast District Kill Switch Safety Video

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Rajesh Harrilal 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1     

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Rajesh Harrilal talks about the importance of having a kill switch on a vessel in Boston, Massachusetts, July 14, 2025. Kill switches are a piece of safety equipment that stops a vessel's engine in the event the operator is thrown from the console. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Rajesh Harrilal)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 13:44
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    USCG, USCG Northeast District

