B-Roll - Spectators react to Viper Demonstration at F-AIR 2025

Spectators applaud as U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers during F-AIR 2025, the Colombia Feria Aeronáutica Internacional, at the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, Antioquia, Colombia, July 12, 2025. U.S. Air Force participation in the F-AIR air show strengthens military-to-military

relationships with our regional partners. Training and coordinating with our Colombian Air Force counterparts at events like this prepares us to work together in potential future operations such as humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and security operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Hugo Delgado)