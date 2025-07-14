Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll - Spectators react to Viper Demonstration at F-AIR 2025

    COLOMBIA

    07.12.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Hugo Delgado 

    Air Forces Southern

    Spectators applaud as U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers during F-AIR 2025, the Colombia Feria Aeronáutica Internacional, at the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, Antioquia, Colombia, July 12, 2025. U.S. Air Force participation in the F-AIR air show strengthens military-to-military
    relationships with our regional partners. Training and coordinating with our Colombian Air Force counterparts at events like this prepares us to work together in potential future operations such as humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and security operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Hugo Delgado)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 14:51
    Location: CO

