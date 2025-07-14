Spectators applaud as U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers during F-AIR 2025, the Colombia Feria Aeronáutica Internacional, at the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, Antioquia, Colombia, July 12, 2025. U.S. Air Force participation in the F-AIR air show strengthens military-to-military
relationships with our regional partners. Training and coordinating with our Colombian Air Force counterparts at events like this prepares us to work together in potential future operations such as humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and security operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Hugo Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 14:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969930
|VIRIN:
|250712-F-JP644-6434
|Filename:
|DOD_111147230
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|CO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll - Spectators react to Viper Demonstration at F-AIR 2025, by MSgt Hugo Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.