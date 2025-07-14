Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American Shipyards At Work

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Video by Daniel West, Petty Officer 2nd Class Carson Davis and Kashif Basharat

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    Shipbuilders at Huntington Ingalls in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama, carry out critical work supporting the future of the U.S. Navy fleet.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 13:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969929
    VIRIN: 250506-D-SX673-4871
    Filename: DOD_111147218
    Length: 00:06:47
    Location: US

    shipbuilding

