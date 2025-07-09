Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spotlight on the 10th Mountain Division K-9 Unit

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Video by Alexandra Cummings 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Military Working Dogs play a vital role in the success of missions across the U.S. Army. In this spotlight, Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division K-9 unit showcase the discipline, precision, and bond required to support force protection and readiness. These highly trained Military Working Dogs, alongside their expert handlers, embody the Army values in both training and real-world scenarios. This video offers an inside look at their rigorous preparation, operational excellence, and unwavering commitment. (Video by Alexandra Cummings, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs.)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 13:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 969928
    VIRIN: 250710-A-TE514-9479
    Filename: DOD_111147216
    Length: 00:05:58
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    TAGS

    Fort Drum 8th Military Working Dog Detachment
    Fort Drum 10th Mountain Division
    Military Working Dogs (MWD)
    Fort Drum

