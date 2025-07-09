Spotlight on the 10th Mountain Division K-9 Unit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969928" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Military Working Dogs play a vital role in the success of missions across the U.S. Army. In this spotlight, Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division K-9 unit showcase the discipline, precision, and bond required to support force protection and readiness. These highly trained Military Working Dogs, alongside their expert handlers, embody the Army values in both training and real-world scenarios. This video offers an inside look at their rigorous preparation, operational excellence, and unwavering commitment. (Video by Alexandra Cummings, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs.)