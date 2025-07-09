Spotlight on the 10th Mountain Division K-9 Unit

Military Working Dogs play a vital role in the success of missions across the U.S. Army. In this spotlight, Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division K-9 unit showcase the discipline, precision, and bond required to support force protection and readiness. These highly trained Military Working Dogs, alongside their expert handlers, embody the Army values in both training and real-world scenarios. This video offers an inside look at their rigorous preparation, operational excellence, and unwavering commitment. (Video by Alexandra Cummings, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs.)
Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 13:21
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|969928
VIRIN:
|250710-A-TE514-9479
Filename:
|DOD_111147216
Length:
|00:05:58
Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
