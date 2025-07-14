Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll - Wings of Blue at F-AIR 2025

    COLOMBIA

    07.11.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Hugo Delgado 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue members perform a synchronized jump with members of Águila de Gules, the Colombian Air Force parachute demonstration team, during F-AIR 2025, the Colombia Feria Aeronáutica Internacional, at the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, Antioquia, Colombia, July 11, 2025. The United States remains an enduring and committed partner to Colombia, maintaining robust engagement across Latin America and the Caribbean. The two nations are connected in every domain—sea, air, land, space, and cyber—with security and prosperity that are inextricably linked. Public events such as this air show build upon the longstanding partnership between the U.S. and the Colombian military, providing an opportunity to showcase U.S. air and space capabilities to regional partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Hugo Delgado)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969926
    VIRIN: 250711-F-JP644-3543
    Filename: DOD_111147207
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: CO

    This work, B-Roll - Wings of Blue at F-AIR 2025, by MSgt Hugo Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-AIR 2025

