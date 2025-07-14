B-Roll - Wings of Blue at F-AIR 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969926" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue members perform a synchronized jump with members of Águila de Gules, the Colombian Air Force parachute demonstration team, during F-AIR 2025, the Colombia Feria Aeronáutica Internacional, at the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, Antioquia, Colombia, July 11, 2025. The United States remains an enduring and committed partner to Colombia, maintaining robust engagement across Latin America and the Caribbean. The two nations are connected in every domain—sea, air, land, space, and cyber—with security and prosperity that are inextricably linked. Public events such as this air show build upon the longstanding partnership between the U.S. and the Colombian military, providing an opportunity to showcase U.S. air and space capabilities to regional partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Hugo Delgado)