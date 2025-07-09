video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pfc. Kevin V. Matos, a Marine with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, shares his experience of joining the Marine Corps on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, June 12, 2025. Matos had originally planned to commission as an officer after college, but a series of obstacles led him to enlist years later instead. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)