Pfc. Kevin V. Matos, a Marine with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, shares his experience of joining the Marine Corps on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, June 12, 2025. Matos had originally planned to commission as an officer after college, but a series of obstacles led him to enlist years later instead. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 13:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969925
|VIRIN:
|250612-M-UA605-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111147206
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pfc. Kevin V. Matos, by LCpl Katrina Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
