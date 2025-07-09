Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor’s mosquito surveillance program helps protect both military and civilian communities by identifying potential health threats before they spread.
Each summer, staff from the clinic’s Preventive Medicine department set up traps around the installation to collect mosquitoes. The captured insects are sorted and reviewed by species, allowing the team to monitor for types known to carry disease. The data helps inform public health decisions and keeps the community a step ahead of mosquito-borne risks.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 13:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|969923
|VIRIN:
|250611-D-XP364-6260
|Filename:
|DOD_111147198
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Swatting Down Risk: NHCOH Monitors Mosquitos for Disease Risk, by Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS
