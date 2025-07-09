Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swatting Down Risk: NHCOH Monitors Mosquitos for Disease Risk

    OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Matthew Williams 

    Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor

    Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor’s mosquito surveillance program helps protect both military and civilian communities by identifying potential health threats before they spread.

    Each summer, staff from the clinic’s Preventive Medicine department set up traps around the installation to collect mosquitoes. The captured insects are sorted and reviewed by species, allowing the team to monitor for types known to carry disease. The data helps inform public health decisions and keeps the community a step ahead of mosquito-borne risks.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 13:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 969923
    VIRIN: 250611-D-XP364-6260
    Filename: DOD_111147198
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, US

    preventative medicine
    Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor
    mosquito surveillance
    Oak Harbor WA

