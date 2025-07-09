Swatting Down Risk: NHCOH Monitors Mosquitos for Disease Risk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor’s mosquito surveillance program helps protect both military and civilian communities by identifying potential health threats before they spread.



Each summer, staff from the clinic’s Preventive Medicine department set up traps around the installation to collect mosquitoes. The captured insects are sorted and reviewed by species, allowing the team to monitor for types known to carry disease. The data helps inform public health decisions and keeps the community a step ahead of mosquito-borne risks.