    B-Roll - Spectators at F-AIR 2025

    COLOMBIA

    07.11.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Hugo Delgado 

    Air Forces Southern

    Spectators enjoy static displays, aero demonstrations, and posing with U.S. Air Force members at F-AIR 2025, the Colombia Feria Aeronáutica Internacional, at the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, Antioquia, Colombia, July 11, 2025. Public events like this air show build upon our longstanding partnership with the Colombian military and offer an opportunity to showcase our air and space capabilities to our neighbors in Colombia. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Hugo Delgado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969922
    VIRIN: 250711-F-JP644-9560
    Filename: DOD_111147188
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: CO

