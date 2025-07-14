B-Roll - Spectators at F-AIR 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spectators enjoy static displays, aero demonstrations, and posing with U.S. Air Force members at F-AIR 2025, the Colombia Feria Aeronáutica Internacional, at the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, Antioquia, Colombia, July 11, 2025. Public events like this air show build upon our longstanding partnership with the Colombian military and offer an opportunity to showcase our air and space capabilities to our neighbors in Colombia. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Hugo Delgado)