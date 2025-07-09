Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Hanscom Today: July 14

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group

    Staff Sgt. Rose O’Houlahan, a member of the 66th Force Support Squadron, hosts this week’s episode of Team Hanscom Today. In this episode, officials celebrate technical sergeant-selects, highlights local summer activities, and showcases the role of FSS at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 12:54
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 969918
    VIRIN: 250710-F-PR861-8916
    Filename: DOD_111147097
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Hanscom Today: July 14, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    local communities
    Promotion Ceremony
    What We Do
    technical sergeant release party
    66 Force Support Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download