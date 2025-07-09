Team Hanscom Today: July 14

Staff Sgt. Rose O’Houlahan, a member of the 66th Force Support Squadron, hosts this week’s episode of Team Hanscom Today. In this episode, officials celebrate technical sergeant-selects, highlights local summer activities, and showcases the role of FSS at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)
|07.10.2025
|07.14.2025 12:54
|Series
|969918
|250710-F-PR861-8916
|DOD_111147097
|00:02:01
|MASSACHUSETTS, US
|1
|1
