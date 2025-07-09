Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano AB celebrates Independence Day

    AVIANO, ITALY

    07.04.2025

    Video by Bailee Russell 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. and Italian air force personnel, families and guests gathered together to celebrate Independence Day at Freedom Fest 2025 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 4, 2025. Attendees came together to enjoy food, games, music and moments of unity made possible by the volunteers that brought the event to life. (U.S. Air Force reel by Ms. Bailee Russell)

    Location: AVIANO, IT

