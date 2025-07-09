The Hawaii National Guard conducts Urban Rescue training during Pacific Partnership 2025 in Virac, Philippines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pacific Partnership 2025 wrapped up its mission in Virac, Philippines, after two weeks of intensive training and collaboration focused on disaster response and community resilience. Teams from the Hawaii National Guard, Center for Excellence in Disaster Management, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines partnered with local responders and officials to conduct urban search and rescue drills, Incident Command System (ICS) training, and a disaster management workshop. These efforts aimed to enhance technical skills, strengthen coordination, and boost disaster preparedness across Catanduanes.