    The Hawaii National Guard conducts Urban Rescue training during Pacific Partnership 2025 in Virac, Philippines

    VIRAC, PHILIPPINES

    07.14.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings  

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Pacific Partnership 2025 wrapped up its mission in Virac, Philippines, after two weeks of intensive training and collaboration focused on disaster response and community resilience. Teams from the Hawaii National Guard, Center for Excellence in Disaster Management, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines partnered with local responders and officials to conduct urban search and rescue drills, Incident Command System (ICS) training, and a disaster management workshop. These efforts aimed to enhance technical skills, strengthen coordination, and boost disaster preparedness across Catanduanes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 10:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969910
    VIRIN: 250714-N-YV347-1004
    Filename: DOD_111146892
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: VIRAC, PH

