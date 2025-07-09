Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Fighter Wing conducts change of command ceremony 2025

    AVIANO, ITALY

    07.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing outgoing commander, passes command to Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing incoming commander, during the 31st FW change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 11, 2025. The 31st FW is the only U.S. fighter wing south of the Alps. This strategic location makes the wing critical to operations for our Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff. Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    Location: AVIANO, IT

