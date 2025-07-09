31st Fighter Wing conducts change of command ceremony 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing outgoing commander, passes command to Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing incoming commander, during the 31st FW change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 11, 2025. The 31st FW is the only U.S. fighter wing south of the Alps. This strategic location makes the wing critical to operations for our Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff. Sgt. Douglas Lorance)