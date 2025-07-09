Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy, National Aeronaval Service of Panama play a soccer match

    PANAMA

    06.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Qin 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), and the National Aeronaval Service of Panama play a soccer match as part of Continuing Promise 2025 in Veracruz, Panama, June 30, 2025. CP25 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities and international organizations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel Qin)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 09:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969899
    VIRIN: 250630-M-PV411-1001
    Filename: DOD_111146819
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: PA

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

