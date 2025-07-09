Sgt. Maj. Colling Relief & Appointment and Retirement B-Roll Package

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Aaron Colling, outgoing Sergeant Major of Marine Corps Cyberspace Warfare Group, transferred authority to Sgt. Maj. Jason Leader, oncoming Sergeant Major, during the MCCWG relief and appointment ceremony on Fort George G. Meade, Md., July 10, 2025. The purpose of a relief and appointment ceremony is to allow subordinates to witness the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one senior enlisted leader to another. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexis French)
|07.10.2025
|07.14.2025 09:40
|B-Roll
|00:06:38
|MARYLAND, US
