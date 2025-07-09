Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Maj. Colling Relief & Appointment and Retirement B-Roll Package

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Video by Cpl. Alexis French 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Aaron Colling, outgoing Sergeant Major of Marine Corps Cyberspace Warfare Group, transferred authority to Sgt. Maj. Jason Leader, oncoming Sergeant Major, during the MCCWG relief and appointment ceremony on Fort George G. Meade, Md., July 10, 2025. The purpose of a relief and appointment ceremony is to allow subordinates to witness the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one senior enlisted leader to another. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexis French)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 09:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969898
    VIRIN: 250710-M-FJ221-7088
    Filename: DOD_111146791
    Length: 00:06:38
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Maj. Colling Relief & Appointment and Retirement B-Roll Package, by Cpl Alexis French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    Fort George G. Meade
    Marine Corps Cyberspace Warfare Group
    TheFewtheProud
    MCCWG
    retirement

