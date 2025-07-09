250714-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 14, 2025) - AFN Naples video highlighting the U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino, Tilman Fertitta, visiting Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 05:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969888
|VIRIN:
|250714-N-JA925-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111146486
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Video - Ambassador Visit, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.