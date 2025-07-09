Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC LANDEURO Introduction Video

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.10.2025

    Video by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army video showcases the upcoming LANDEURO conference occurring July 16-17, 2025 in Wiesbaden, Germany. The LANDEURO conference will be displaying modern equipment and share perspective on addressing the challenges of today and tomorrow's battlefield (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass).

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 03:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969884
    VIRIN: 250711-A-KB033-1001
    PIN: 111011
    Filename: DOD_111146336
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    AUSA
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    LSGE24
    LANDEURO
    LANDEURO25

