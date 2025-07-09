U.S. Military personnel showcase military capabilities in Australia on July 13, 2025. The live fire training is part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025, a bilateral exercise that demonstrates the strong U.S.-Australia alliance, which has sustained cooperation and trust throughout decades of operating, training, and exercising together. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Reetz)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 02:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969881
|VIRIN:
|250714-A-LO422-3447
|Filename:
|DOD_111146259
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|QUEENSLAND, AU
This work, Talisman Sabre Season 11, by SSG Dustin Reetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
