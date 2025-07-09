Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre Season 11

    QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    07.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Reetz 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Military personnel showcase military capabilities in Australia on July 13, 2025. The live fire training is part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025, a bilateral exercise that demonstrates the strong U.S.-Australia alliance, which has sustained cooperation and trust throughout decades of operating, training, and exercising together. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Reetz)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 02:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969881
    VIRIN: 250714-A-LO422-3447
    Filename: DOD_111146259
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: QUEENSLAND, AU

    Talisman Sabre 25

