Talisman Sabre Season 11

U.S. Military personnel showcase military capabilities in Australia on July 13, 2025. The live fire training is part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025, a bilateral exercise that demonstrates the strong U.S.-Australia alliance, which has sustained cooperation and trust throughout decades of operating, training, and exercising together. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Reetz)