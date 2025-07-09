On July 11, the U.S., Republic of Korea (ROK), and Japan air forces conducted a trilateral flying training exercise off the southern coast of the ROK.
This exercise two ROK Air Force KF-16 Fighting Falcons and two Japan Air Self Defense Force F-2 fighter aircraft escorting two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortess bombers.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 02:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969879
|VIRIN:
|250711-A-CP971-5601
|Filename:
|DOD_111146245
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USFK Trilateral Aerial Exercise, by SSG Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.