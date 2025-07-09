Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    On July 11, the U.S., Republic of Korea (ROK), and Japan air forces conducted a trilateral flying training exercise off the southern coast of the ROK.
    This exercise two ROK Air Force KF-16 Fighting Falcons and two Japan Air Self Defense Force F-2 fighter aircraft escorting two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortess bombers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 02:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969879
    VIRIN: 250711-A-CP971-5601
    Filename: DOD_111146245
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFK Trilateral Aerial Exercise, by SSG Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

