Advancing the Alliance, an Op-Ed by Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost

Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, Commander of United States Forces Japan, released an Op-Ed expanding on the USFJ's transformations from an Alliance-Management headquarters to a Joint-Force Headquarters. The Op-ed elaborates on how USFJ and the Japan Self-Defense Force will integrate operations across all spectrums of warfare, from humanitarian assistance to disaster relief and armed conflict. You can read the entire article on United States Forces Japan's website, usfj.mil, under the media and press release tab.