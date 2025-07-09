Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advancing the Alliance, an Op-Ed by Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost

    JAPAN

    07.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, Commander of United States Forces Japan, released an Op-Ed expanding on the USFJ's transformations from an Alliance-Management headquarters to a Joint-Force Headquarters. The Op-ed elaborates on how USFJ and the Japan Self-Defense Force will integrate operations across all spectrums of warfare, from humanitarian assistance to disaster relief and armed conflict. You can read the entire article on United States Forces Japan's website, usfj.mil, under the media and press release tab.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.13.2025 22:53
    Location: JP

    USFJ U.S. Forces Japan
    Op-Ed
    alliance and partners
    Indo-Pacific (INDOPACOM)
    Japan Self-Defense Force

