    Marine Week Chicago 2025: Wrap-Up Reel

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 speak about Marine Week Chicago 2025 on July 13, 2025. Marine Week provided an opportunity for residents of Chicago to engage with and learn more about their Marine Corps. This year, the Marine Corps will celebrate two and a half centuries of serving the nation with honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 00:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969870
    VIRIN: 250713-M-UY446-1001
    Filename: DOD_111146104
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US

