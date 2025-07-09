Marine Week Chicago 2025: Wrap-Up Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 speak about Marine Week Chicago 2025 on July 13, 2025. Marine Week provided an opportunity for residents of Chicago to engage with and learn more about their Marine Corps. This year, the Marine Corps will celebrate two and a half centuries of serving the nation with honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)