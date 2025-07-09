U.S. Marine Corps Captain Ramarro Lamar, the executive officer of Recruiting Station Chicago, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, gives an interview at the Navy Pier in Chicago during Marine Week Chicago, July 13, 2025. This year, the Marine Corps will celebrate two and a half centuries of serving the Nation with honor, courage, and commitment. Covert is a native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
This work, Marine Week Chicago 2025: Capt. Ramarro Lamar Interview, by Cpl Samantha Pollich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
