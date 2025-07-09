Marine Week Chicago 2025: Commemoration Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969867" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 host a commemoration ceremony for Marine Week Chicago, July 13, 2025. Throughout the week, Marines showcased military equipment, aircraft and music while interacting with the community. This year, the Marine Corps will celebrate two and a half centuries of serving the nation with honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)