U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 host a commemoration ceremony for Marine Week Chicago, July 13, 2025. Throughout the week, Marines showcased military equipment, aircraft and music while interacting with the community. This year, the Marine Corps will celebrate two and a half centuries of serving the nation with honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2025 21:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969867
|VIRIN:
|250713-M-BL153-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111146010
|Length:
|00:04:55
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marine Week Chicago 2025: Commemoration Ceremony, by Cpl Samantha Pollich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.