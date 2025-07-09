Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Foster Hosts Foster Festival 2025

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Marc Walker, Headquarters & Support Battalion commander, and Sgt. Maj. Timothy Anderson, H&S BN sergeant major, speak about events offered during Camp Foster Festival 2025 at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 5-6, 2025. The event was open-base and offered activities and musical performances fit for the whole family. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.13.2025 20:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 969864
    VIRIN: 250705-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_111145970
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Foster Hosts Foster Festival 2025, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    Defense Media Activity
    USMC
    Camp Foster
    MCCS

