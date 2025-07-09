U.S. Marine Corps Col. Marc Walker, Headquarters & Support Battalion commander, and Sgt. Maj. Timothy Anderson, H&S BN sergeant major, speak about events offered during Camp Foster Festival 2025 at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 5-6, 2025. The event was open-base and offered activities and musical performances fit for the whole family. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2025 20:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|969864
|VIRIN:
|250705-F-YO405-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111145970
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Foster Hosts Foster Festival 2025, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.