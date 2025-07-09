Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Voice of the Force

    AUSTRALIA

    07.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rebecca Watkins 

    I Corps

    U.S. service members share their perspectives during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 in Australia, July 13, 2025. Voices of the Force showcases the strength of joint interoperability and multinational cooperation across the Indo-Pacific.
    (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. Rebecca Watkins)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.13.2025 19:08
    Location: AU

    This work, Voice of the Force, by SGT Rebecca Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    talismansabre25
    US Military

