U.S. service members share their perspectives during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 in Australia, July 13, 2025. Voices of the Force showcases the strength of joint interoperability and multinational cooperation across the Indo-Pacific.
(U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. Rebecca Watkins)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2025 19:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969861
|VIRIN:
|250713-A-YE983-2257
|Filename:
|DOD_111145936
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Voice of the Force, by SGT Rebecca Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.