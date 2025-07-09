Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REFORPAC 25: The 121st Fighter Squadron land at JBPH-H for deployment into the Indo-Pacific region

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    Pacific Air Forces

    the U.S. Air Force aircraft arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during exercise Resolute Force Pacific, July 10, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 350 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force B-Roll by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.13.2025 16:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969858
    VIRIN: 250711-F-NW874-1001
    Filename: DOD_111145795
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, REFORPAC 25: The 121st Fighter Squadron land at JBPH-H for deployment into the Indo-Pacific region, by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    REFORPAC
    PACAF

