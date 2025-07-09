the U.S. Air Force aircraft arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during exercise Resolute Force Pacific, July 10, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 350 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force B-Roll by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2025 16:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969858
|VIRIN:
|250711-F-NW874-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111145795
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, REFORPAC 25: The 121st Fighter Squadron land at JBPH-H for deployment into the Indo-Pacific region, by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.