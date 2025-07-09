REFORPAC 25: The 121st Fighter Squadron land at JBPH-H for deployment into the Indo-Pacific region

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



the U.S. Air Force aircraft arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during exercise Resolute Force Pacific, July 10, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 350 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force B-Roll by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)