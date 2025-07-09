Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Chicago 2025: Rockin' for Our Vets Lt. Dan Band Concert

    WHEATON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2025

    Video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich 

    Communication Directorate             

    The Lt. Dan Band performs at Rockin’ for Our Vets concert in Cantigny Park, Wheaton, Illinois, as part of Marine Week Chicago, July 12, 2025. The band performed at this benefit concert for the West Suburban Foundation for Disabled Veterans. Throughout the year, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.13.2025 13:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969855
    VIRIN: 250712-M-BL153-1001
    Filename: DOD_111145776
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: WHEATON, ILLINOIS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Chicago 2025: Rockin' for Our Vets Lt. Dan Band Concert, by Cpl Samantha Pollich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines250

