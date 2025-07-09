Marine Week Chicago 2025: Rockin' for Our Vets Lt. Dan Band Concert

The Lt. Dan Band performs at Rockin’ for Our Vets concert in Cantigny Park, Wheaton, Illinois, as part of Marine Week Chicago, July 12, 2025. The band performed at this benefit concert for the West Suburban Foundation for Disabled Veterans. Throughout the year, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
