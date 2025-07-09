Marine Week Chicago 2025: Outreach and Engagement Flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Migdalia Bulnes, the deputy chief of Training and Support Group, Chicago Police Department gives an interview at Chicago Midway international Airport during Marine Week Chicago, July 11, 2025. This year, the Marine Corps will celebrate two and a half centuries of serving the Nation with honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich and Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)