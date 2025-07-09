Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Chicago 2025: Outreach and Engagement Flight

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells and Cpl. Samantha Pollich

    Communication Directorate             

    Migdalia Bulnes, the deputy chief of Training and Support Group, Chicago Police Department gives an interview at Chicago Midway international Airport during Marine Week Chicago, July 11, 2025. This year, the Marine Corps will celebrate two and a half centuries of serving the Nation with honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich and Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.13.2025 08:29
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 969847
    VIRIN: 250711-M-BL153-2827
    PIN: 250711
    Filename: DOD_111145478
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US

    Marine Week Chicago
    Marines 250
    Interview

