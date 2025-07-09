Marine Week Chicago 2025: RS Chicago Pool Function

U.S. Marines and poolees from Marine Corps Recruiting Station Chicago, 9th Marine Corps District, execute their monthly pool function during Marine Week Chicago 2025, July 12, 2025. The pool function featured a motivation run event and a performance from the Quantico Marine Band. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Valerio)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2025 01:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969843
|VIRIN:
|250712-M-TW073-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111145447
|Length:
|00:04:45
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
