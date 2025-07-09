Marine Week Chicago - Outreach and Engagement Flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Daphne Kelly, a pilot with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, assigned to Special Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, conduct pre-flight checks on a UH-1Y Venom helicopter for an outreach and engagement flight during Marine Week Chicago, July 11, 2025. This year, the Marine Corps will celebrate two and a half centuries of serving the Nation with honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich, Cpl. Diana Salgado, Lance Cpl. Valerie Escobar and Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)