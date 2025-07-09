Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Chicago 2025: Marine Reservist Promoted During Marine Week Chicago

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. James Stanfield  

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Caleb Ragaller, a rifleman with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, Marine Forces Reserve, is promoted during Marine Week Chicago 2025, July 12, 2025. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.12.2025 22:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969832
    VIRIN: 250712-M-BD822-2001
    Filename: DOD_111145362
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Chicago 2025: Marine Reservist Promoted During Marine Week Chicago, by Sgt James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

