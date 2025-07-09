Quantico Marine Band performs Battle Hymn of the Republic for future Marines

The Quantico Marine Band performs a rendition of the Battle Hymn of the Republic for U.S. Marines and future Marines from Marine Corps Recruiting Station Chicago during Marine Week Chicago 2025, July 10, 2025. Instrumentalists and vocalists who answer the calling to become a Marine have the opportunity to enlist through the Musician Enlistment Option Program (MEOP). Performing throughout the continental United States and internationally, Marine musicians serve as musical ambassadors of the Marine Corps. Every MEOP recruit attends the Corps' 13-week recruit training and, upon graduation, attends the Naval School of Music for advanced instrumental and academic training. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Stanfield)
|07.12.2025
|07.12.2025 18:57
|Video Productions
|969828
|250712-M-BD822-1002
|DOD_111145185
|00:03:49
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|0
|0
