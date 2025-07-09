Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Quantico Marine Band performs Battle Hymn of the Republic for future Marines

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. James Stanfield  

    Communication Directorate             

    The Quantico Marine Band performs a rendition of the Battle Hymn of the Republic for U.S. Marines and future Marines from Marine Corps Recruiting Station Chicago during Marine Week Chicago 2025, July 10, 2025. Instrumentalists and vocalists who answer the calling to become a Marine have the opportunity to enlist through the Musician Enlistment Option Program (MEOP). Performing throughout the continental United States and internationally, Marine musicians serve as musical ambassadors of the Marine Corps. Every MEOP recruit attends the Corps' 13-week recruit training and, upon graduation, attends the Naval School of Music for advanced instrumental and academic training. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Stanfield)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.12.2025 18:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969828
    VIRIN: 250712-M-BD822-1002
    Filename: DOD_111145185
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quantico Marine Band performs Battle Hymn of the Republic for future Marines, by Sgt James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download