U.S. Marines and future Marines from Marine Corps Recruiting Station Chicago execute their monthly pool function during Marine Week Chicago 2025, July 10, 2025. The pool function featured a physical training event and a performance from the Quantico Marine Band. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Stanfield)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2025 13:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969826
|VIRIN:
|250712-M-BD822-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111145098
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Week Chicago 2025: Pool Function, by Sgt James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
