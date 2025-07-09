U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250 host a wreath laying ceremony during Marine Week Chicago 2025 at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Chicago, Illinois, July 12, 2025. The Marines held the ceremony in honor of Cpl. Benjamin D. Desilets, who paid the ultimate sacrifice during Operation Iraqi Freedom. This year, the Marine Corps will celebrate two and a half centuries of serving the nation with honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2025 13:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969825
|VIRIN:
|250712-M-BL153-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111145071
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Week Chicago 2025: Cpl. Benjamin Desilets Wreath Laying Ceremony, by Cpl Samantha Pollich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.