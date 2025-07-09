Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Chicago 2025: Cpl. Benjamin Desilets Wreath Laying Ceremony

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2025

    Video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250 host a wreath laying ceremony during Marine Week Chicago 2025 at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Chicago, Illinois, July 12, 2025. The Marines held the ceremony in honor of Cpl. Benjamin D. Desilets, who paid the ultimate sacrifice during Operation Iraqi Freedom. This year, the Marine Corps will celebrate two and a half centuries of serving the nation with honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.12.2025 13:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969825
    VIRIN: 250712-M-BL153-1001
    Filename: DOD_111145071
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Chicago 2025: Cpl. Benjamin Desilets Wreath Laying Ceremony, by Cpl Samantha Pollich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

