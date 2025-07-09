U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ty Stone a Motor Transport Operator with Headquarters & Service Company, 2/24 4th Marine Division, gives an interview at a community event during Marine Week Chicago in Romeoville, Illinois, July 10, 2025. Romeoville High School hosted a community event to celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps. Throughout the year, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. Stone is a native of Chicago, Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Valerio)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2025 15:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|969824
|VIRIN:
|250710-M-TW073-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_111145056
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Week Chicago 2025: Lance Cpl. Ty Stone, by Cpl Eric Valerio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.