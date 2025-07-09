Marine Week Chicago 2025: Marines attend Premier Lacrosse League Game

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969823" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 attend a Premier Lacrosse League game between the Boston Cannons and the New York Atlas at Northwestern University, Illinois, July 11, 2025. The event featured the United States Marine Corps Color Guard and singing of the national anthem by a vocalist from the Quantico Marine Band. Throughout the year, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich and Cpl. Diana Salgado)