    Marine Week Chicago 2025: Marines attend Premier Lacrosse League Game

    EVANSTON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich and Cpl. Diana Salgado

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 attend a Premier Lacrosse League game between the Boston Cannons and the New York Atlas at Northwestern University, Illinois, July 11, 2025. The event featured the United States Marine Corps Color Guard and singing of the national anthem by a vocalist from the Quantico Marine Band. Throughout the year, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich and Cpl. Diana Salgado)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.12.2025 13:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969823
    VIRIN: 250711-M-VM063-2001
    Filename: DOD_111145049
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: EVANSTON, ILLINOIS, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Marines250

