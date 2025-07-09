250705-A-LS473-1001 MANTA, Ecuador (July 5, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) perform various medical screenings and exams in Manta, Ecuador during Continuing Promise 2025, July 5th, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. William Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2025 12:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969821
|VIRIN:
|250705-A-LS473-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111145041
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|MANTA, EC
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Continuing Promise 2025 Manta Medsite, by CPL William Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.