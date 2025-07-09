Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Chicago 2025: Jamaria Peters Make-A-Wish ceremony with U.S. Marines

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. James Stanfield  

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250, in partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, host Jamaria Peters for a ceremony and celebration to fulfill his wish to spend a day with the Marines. The event featured a performance from the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, music from the Quantico Marine Band, and the appearance of drill instructors from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. This year, the Marine Corps will celebrate two and a half centuries of serving the nation with honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Stanfield)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.12.2025 12:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969820
    VIRIN: 250711-M-BD822-1001
    Filename: DOD_111145039
    Length: 00:06:41
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US

