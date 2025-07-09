U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250 welcomes civilians to Marine Week Chicago 2025 in Chicago, Illinois, July 10, 2025. Marine Week provides an opportunity for residents of Chicago to engage with and learn more about their Marine Corps. Throughout 2025, Marines worldwide will commemorate the 250th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, honoring their service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2025 12:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969817
|VIRIN:
|250710-M-UY446-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111144990
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Welcome to Marine Week Chicago 2025, by LCpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
