BRoll Operation Healthy Tennessee Opening Day

BRoll of service members treating community members during Operation Healthy Tennessee Innovative Readiness Training in Bledsoe County and Rhea County, Tenn., July 7, 2025. Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) is a Department of Defense volunteer training opportunity that provides a joint training platform for service members from the Active, Guard and Reserve components to conduct mission-essential training, while providing services to the communities hosting the missions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Brittni Capozzi and Airman 1st Class Camren Ray)