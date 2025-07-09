BRoll of service members treating community members during Operation Healthy Tennessee Innovative Readiness Training in Bledsoe County and Rhea County, Tenn., July 7, 2025. Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) is a Department of Defense volunteer training opportunity that provides a joint training platform for service members from the Active, Guard and Reserve components to conduct mission-essential training, while providing services to the communities hosting the missions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Brittni Capozzi and Airman 1st Class Camren Ray)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2025 10:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969815
|VIRIN:
|250712-Z-EY297-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111144872
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BRoll Operation Healthy Tennessee Opening Day, by SSgt Brittni Capozzi and A1C Camren Ray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.