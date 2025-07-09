USS Cole Pulls into GTMO

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) pulls into Guantanamo Bay for a brief stop for fuel and maintenance July 11, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S.

4th Fleet in the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South

America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S.

Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)