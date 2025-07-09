GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) pulls into Guantanamo Bay for a brief stop for fuel and maintenance July 11, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S.
4th Fleet in the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South
America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S.
Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2025 02:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969811
|VIRIN:
|250711-N-BT677-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111144683
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|CU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Cole Pulls into GTMO, by PO1 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
