Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Cole Pulls into GTMO

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUBA

    07.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Word 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) pulls into Guantanamo Bay for a brief stop for fuel and maintenance July 11, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S.
    4th Fleet in the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South
    America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S.
    Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.12.2025 02:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969811
    VIRIN: 250711-N-BT677-2001
    Filename: DOD_111144683
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: CU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Cole Pulls into GTMO, by PO1 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Cole (DDG 67)
    SOUTHCOM
    4th Fleet Area of Operation
    GTMO Guantanamo Cuba JTF Joint Task Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download