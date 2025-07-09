Sgt. Mason Breunig Best Squad Competition 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Mason Breunig of the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division recaps on winning The Best Squad Competition and Soldier of the Year for 2024, on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 2, 2025. Occurring annually, the Best Squad Competition assesses competing squads on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)