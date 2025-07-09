Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Mason Breunig Best Squad Competition 2024

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Mason Breunig of the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division recaps on winning The Best Squad Competition and Soldier of the Year for 2024, on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 2, 2025. Occurring annually, the Best Squad Competition assesses competing squads on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.13.2025 02:06
    Location: HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Mason Breunig Best Squad Competition 2024, by SPC Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USARPAC
    #25thID
    #Best Squad 24
    #BSC2024
    #Soldier of the Year 2024

