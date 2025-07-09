U.S. Army Sgt. Mason Breunig of the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division recaps on winning The Best Squad Competition and Soldier of the Year for 2024, on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 2, 2025. Occurring annually, the Best Squad Competition assesses competing squads on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2025 02:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969805
|VIRIN:
|250702-A-CJ630-6425
|Filename:
|DOD_111144430
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Mason Breunig Soldier of the Year 2024, by SPC Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.