Marine Week Chicago 2025: U.S. Marines and Make-A-Wish Foundation spend the day with Jamaria Peters

U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250, in partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, host Jamaria Peters for a ceremony and celebration, honoring Peters’ wish to spend a day with the Marines. The event featured a performance from the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, music from the Quantico Marine Band, and the appearance of drill instructors from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. This year, the Marine Corps will celebrate two and a half centuries of serving the nation with honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)